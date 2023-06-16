3 British players reach semifinals of Nottingham Open to continue week of surprises

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Three British players have reached the semifinals of the grass-court Nottingham Open in a boost to the nation that will host Wimbledon in a couple of weeks. Katie Boulter, Jodie Burrage and Heather Watson are all placed outside the top 100 in the world ranking. They have ensured there will be a British finalist to continue a week of surprises at the Wimbledon warmup event where none of the eight seeded players got past the second round.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.