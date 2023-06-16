Antonio Brown’s tenure as arena league owner ends; NAL terminates Albany for missed payments

Former NFL receiver Antonio Brown’s brief and chaotic tenure as a National Arena League owner appears to be over after the league terminated the Albany Empire’s membership over a failure to make its monthly payments. The NAL announced that its board of owners unanimously reached the decision after “exhausting all avenues” over the Empire’s refusal to make its past two payments. The league said Brown also refused to pay a $1,000 fine conduct detrimental to the league over recent comments. The termination ends the Empire’s season at 1-6 and with seven games remaining. Brown became part owner of the two-time defending champion Empire in March and then last month took over a 94% stake in the franchise.

