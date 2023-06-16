Ayaka Furue takes the lead into the weekend at the Meijer LPGA Classic

BELMONT, Mich. (AP) — Ayaka Furue of Japan shot a bogey-free 5-under 67 on Friday at Blythefield Country Club to take a one-stroke lead into the weekend in the Meijer LPGA Classic. Part of a five-way tie for the first-round lead, the 5-foot Furue had an 11-under 133 total in the final event before the major KPMG Women’s PGA Championship next week at Baltusrol in New Jersey. Hyo Joo Kim, Leona Maguire, Carlota Ciganda and Amy Yang were a stroke back. Defending champion Jennifer Kupcho was 9 under along with Manon De Roey, Aditi Ashok, Minjee Lee, Emily Kristine Pedersen and Lindsey Weaver-Wright. The shortest player on the LPGA Tour, the 23-year-old Furue won the Women’s Scottish Open last summer.

