Blaze Brothers’ 3-run homer in the 9th gives Oral Roberts a 6-5 win in the College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Blaze Brothers hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the ninth inning after an Oral Roberts pitching meltdown in the eighth and the Golden Eagles opened the College World Series with a 6-5 win over TCU. The Eagles are the lowest seed to make it to Omaha since 2012. Drew Stahl’s RBI single pulled ORU within 5-3 and then Brothers drove an 0-1 pitch to left for his first homer since May 24. Oral Roberts is in the CWS for the first time in 45 years. The Eagles won for the 24th time in 25 games.

