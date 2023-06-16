Chiefs get Super Bowl rings, take subtle shot at rival Bengals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs got their Super Bowl rings Thursday night during a private ceremony at Union Station. Some of them, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes, used the chance to take a shot at Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase. When he was told that his own quarterback, Joe Burrow, had identified Mahomes as the league’s best, Chase replied: “Pat who?” Mahomes posted a picture of himself with two Super Bowl rings on social media and replied: “That’s who.” The rings were made by Jostens and each contains 613 diamonds along with 35 rubies for a total of 16.1 carats.

