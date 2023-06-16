Dustin Johnson makes a crazy 8 at the US Open but crawls back into contention

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The quadruple-bogey 8 Dustin Johnson took on the second hole at the U.S. Open was as bad as it gets. The 4-under par he shot over the next 16 holes was a reason he could smile at least a little. The two-time major champion finished the day with an even-par 70 and within striking range of the leaders despite an ugly start to his round. He says his ability to come back and make five birdies after the bad hole was because he’s swinging better. He left the course three shots behind leader Wyndham Clark with the afternoon wave still yet to go. Johnson is seeking his second U.S. Open and third major title.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.