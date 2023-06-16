Dustin Johnson makes a crazy 8 at the US Open but crawls back into contention
By EDDIE PELLS
AP National Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The quadruple-bogey 8 Dustin Johnson took on the second hole at the U.S. Open was as bad as it gets. The 4-under par he shot over the next 16 holes was a reason he could smile at least a little. The two-time major champion finished the day with an even-par 70 and within striking range of the leaders despite an ugly start to his round. He says his ability to come back and make five birdies after the bad hole was because he’s swinging better. He left the course three shots behind leader Wyndham Clark with the afternoon wave still yet to go. Johnson is seeking his second U.S. Open and third major title.