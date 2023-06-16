Hilary Knight patiently excited awaiting launch of women’s pro hockey league, upbeat on her future

Patience remains the operative word from United States star Hilary Knight on the Professional Women’s Hockey Players’ Association’s bid to launch a professional league. Knight says she is not concerned over the delay in negotiating a collective bargaining agreement with corporate partners. Some other stars have signed lucrative contracts with the rival Premier Hockey Federation. Knight says there’s a better and more sustainable alternative to building the women’s pro game.

