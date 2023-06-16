Kane extends England scoring record as Malta routed in Euro 2024 qualifying

TA’ QALI, Malta (AP) — Harry Kane has scored a record-extending 56th goal for England as they routed Malta 4-0 in European Championship qualifying. The striker nailed his 50th goal in competitive games and Gareth Southgate’s team maintained its 100% start to Euro 2024 qualifying. Kane scored from the penalty spot in the 31st minute to give England a 3-0 halftime lead at Ta’ Qali National Stadium after Ferdinando Apap’s own goal and a stunning strike from Trent Alexander-Arnold. Callum Wilson slotted the second penalty of the game to round off the scoring.

