Leicester hires coach who helped Pep Guardiola and Man City to trophy treble

Enzo Maresca has been hired as manager of relegated Leicester after helping Manchester City win a treble of trophies. The Italian coach was part of Pep Guardiola’s backroom team at City and won the English Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup this season. Maresca has signed to 2026. Maresca was previously an assistant to Manuel Pellegrini at West Ham and was also coach of Man City’s elite development squad and Italian team Parma. He became part of Guardiola’s staff in 2022.

