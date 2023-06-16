MLB is pushing back the fences for Cardinals-Cubs in London after Yankees-Red Sox ’19 slugfest

Major League Baseball is pushing back the fences for this year’s London Series after the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox staged a memorable slugfest there in 2019. The St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs will play two games at the home of Premier League club West Ham next weekend. The Yankees and Red Sox played there in 2019 and combined for 10 homers and 50 runs in two games. The center field fence this time will be seven feet deeper, at 392 feet, which is still among the shortest in the majors. Major League Baseball’s field expert Murray Cook says the foul territory has been reduced to make the whole thing feel more authentic.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.