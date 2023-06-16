Morant joins Artest, Arenas, Sprewell, others on list of suspended NBA players

Ja Morant’s 25-game suspension Friday and his second since March ranks among the longest the NBA has handed out for behavior on or off the court. The two-time All Star was sidelined following an investigation of a second social media post of Morant displaying a firearm within a three-months span. Other players who have received extended suspensions include Ron Artest, Gilbert Arenas and Latrell Sprewell.

By The Associated Press

