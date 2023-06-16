Skip to Content
NCAA medical committee recommendations include removal of marijuana from banned drug list

Published 12:40 PM

By MICHAEL MAROT
AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An NCAA medical committee is recommending the removal of marijuana from its banned drug list and whether drug-testing should be limited to performance-enhancing substances. To pass, the legislation must be introduced and approved by all three NCAA divisions. A final decision is expected this fall. The proposal is one of several recommendations by the NCAA’s committee on competitive safeguards and medical aspects of sports. Other proposals include establishing a trace-level threshold for a banned hormone and metabolic modulator as well as updates to the governing body’s best practices on mental health.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

