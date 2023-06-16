Palou builds commanding IndyCar lead while preparing to switch teams next year

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — The possibility that Alex Palou will drive for a new team as a reigning IndyCar champion next year grows increasingly likely with each race. Palou for has won two of the last three IndyCar races heading into Sunday’s event at Road America. He holds a commanding 51-point lead in the standings as he chases his second series title in three years. This follows a tumultuous 2022 in which Palou attempted to leave Chip Ganassi Racing for McLaren Racing. Mediation determined Palou remained contractually bound to Ganassi through 2023. He is currently signed to move to McLaren next season.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.