Ray Lewis III, son of 2-time Super Bowl champ Ray Lewis, dies

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Ray Lewis III, the son of two-time Super Bowl champion linebacker Ray Lewis, has died. Reports listed Lewis III’s age as 28. Mark James was Lewis III’s coach at Virginia Union and said he learned of the death through Lewis’ family and social media. James remembered Lewis as a hard worker who never put himself above his teammates or lived off his father’s football success. The younger Lewis began his college career at Miami before transferring to Coastal Carolina for a season and finishing at Virginia Union. Lewis III’s brother Rahsaan published an Instagram story Thursday that included “RIP brother.”

