Scolari comes out of retirement to coach Brazil’s Atletico Mineiro

SAO PAULO (AP) — Former Brazil and Portugal coach Luiz Felipe Scolari has come out of retirement to take charge of Atletico Mineiro. The 74-year-old Scolari announced the end of his coaching career in November but has contracted with the Brazilian club for 18 months. Soon after Athletico Paranaense informed that Scolari was leaving his job there as technical director, Atletico announced the signing with the coach who won the 2002 World Cup. Last year, Scolari took Athletico Paranaense to the final of the Copa Libertadores. He worked at the club last year from May to November and said he achieved all of his goals in football. He takes over from Argentine coach Eduardo Coudet.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.