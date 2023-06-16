Warriors promote Mike Dunleavy Jr. to general manager replacing Bob Myers

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Golden State Warriors are promoting within to replace general manager Bob Myers, naming Mike Dunleavy Jr. as their new GM ahead of next week’s draft. Owner Joe Lacob said when Myers announced May 30 he would leave when his contract was done at the end of June that the organization would strongly consider internal candidates. The 42-year-old Dunleavy has worked closely under Myers since his move to the front office, serving as vice president of basketball operations the two seasons after two years as assistant general manager. He will begin his sixth season in a front-office role.

