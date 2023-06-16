Wyndham Clark, Rory McIlroy set the pace in LA at US Open

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The U.S. Open stretched out to the max at Los Angeles Country Club. That only slowed the scoring slightly. Wyndham Clark had a good start for a 67 and set the early target. Rory McIlroy had a great finish and one shot behind. Dustin Johnson overcame an 8 on one hole. Everyone expected the North course to be a little harder after Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele each opened at 62. They played in the afternoon. The sun was coming out. The wind was starting to blow. McIlroy believes the weekend could deliver the U.S. Open fans expect.

