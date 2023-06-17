Giants rout slumping Dodgers 15-0 behind pinch-hit grand slam by J.D. Davis

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LaMonte Wade Jr. hit a three-run homer, J.D. Davis added a pinch-hit grand slam, and the San Francisco Giants routed the slumping Los Angeles Dodgers 15-0. The Giants have won six in a row. It was their largest margin of victory over the Dodgers in 10 years. Wade and Davis drove in five runs apiece. Brandon Crawford had four of the Giants’ 17 hits. The Dodgers managed just six hits. Los Angeles starter Bobby Miller was solid through four innings before the Giants got to him and the bullpen collapsed yet again.

