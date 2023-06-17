McCarthy hits the go-ahead homer, D-backs use 3 long balls in the 8th to beat the Guardians 6-3
By DAVID BRANDT
AP Baseball Writer
PHOENIX (AP) — Jake McCarthy hit a go-ahead homer leading off the eighth, Corbin Carroll added a two-run shot three batters later and the Arizona Diamondbacks launched three long balls in the inning to beat the Cleveland Guardians 6-3. The surprising NL West leaders will go for a three-game sweep on Sunday. McCarthy drove a slider over the right-center wall for a 3-2 lead against starter Shane Bieber, who also gave up the no-doubter by Carroll. It was a frustrating end to the night for the Cleveland ace, who was excellent until his final few batters. Bieber allowed five runs on seven hits over 7 1/3 innings, walking two and striking out five. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. capped the eighth with a solo homer off reliever Nick Sandlin.