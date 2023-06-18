Arenado homers twice, Cardinals beat Mets 8-7 to take series

NEW YORK (AP) — Nolan Arenado hit two homers Sunday, including a tiebreaking shot in the ninth inning that lifted the St. Louis Cardinals to an 8-7 win over the New York Mets and a rare series win. Arenado hit a two-run homer in the first inning for the Cardinals, who blew an early 5-1 lead. Paul DeJong and Jordan Walker also homered while Paul Goldschmidt had a two-run double for St. Louis, which was 0-5-1 in its previous six series.

