Bradley Beal being traded to Phoenix by Washington, AP source says

Bradley Beal is being traded to Phoenix, where he will form a new power trio alongside Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. The Washington Wizards and the Suns agreed to the deal on Sunday, according to a person with knowledge of the negotiations. The person says Phoenix has agreed to send Chris Paul, Landry Shamet and a package of future second-round picks to Washington. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade is pending league approval. Beal’s agent says he waived his no-trade clause to make the deal happen.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.