Brewers erupt for 4 runs in 8th, hand Pirates 6th straight loss 5-2

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers scored four runs in the eighth inning to rally past Pittsburgh 5-2 on Sunday, handing the Pirates their sixth consecutive loss. In the eighth, William Contreras laced a run-scoring single off Pirates reliever Dauri Moreta that pulled the Brewers even. Raimel Tapia’s sacrifice fly to deep center off Pittsburgh closer David Bednar put Milwaukee in front 3-2. Luis Urias followed with a two-run single to push the margin to three runs. Devin Williams pitched a perfect ninth to record his 12th save in 13 attempts. Trevor Megill pitched a scoreless eighth to notch the win.

