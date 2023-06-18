Delle Donne scores 20 points, Sykes adds 16 as Mystics beat Sky 77-69

WASHINGTON (AP) — Elena Delle Donne scored 20 points, Brittney Sykes added 16 points and three steals and the Washington Mystics beat the Chicago Sky 77-69. Washington has won four of its past five games and six of its past eight. Chicago has lost four games in a row. Morgan Bertsch, who had missed the past eight games because of an ankle injury, shot 6 of 9 from the field, 4 of 5 from 3-point range, and scored 16 points with a career-high-tying seven rebounds for the Sky. Marina Mabrey added 11 points for Chicago. Alanna Smith added eight points and grabbed a career-high 13 rebounds.

