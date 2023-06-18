Giants finish off rare sweep of Dodgers in Los Angeles with 7-3 win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The San Francisco Giants completed a rare rivalry series sweep on the road with a 7-3 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday. It was the sixth time San Francisco swept Los Angeles in a three-game series at Dodger Stadium since both teams moved to California in 1958. LaMonte Wade Jr. and Luis Matos each had two RBIs, Logan Webb allowed two runs in seven innings, and the Giants won their seventh straight game. Tony Gonsolin gave up a career-high seven runs in 5 2/3 innings for the Dodgers, who have lost four of five.

