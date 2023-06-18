Josh Naylor has four hits, 3 RBIs, leads Guardians to 12-3 win over Diamondbacks

PHOENIX (AP) — Josh Naylor had four hits and three RBIs and the Cleveland Guardians avoided a three-game sweep by beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 12-3 on Sunday. The Guardians dropped the first two games of the series, but cruised through the finale, scoring two runs in the first, three in the second and six more in the fourth for an 11-1 lead. Right-hander Tanner Bibee gave up three runs on seven hits over five innings, striking out six and walking three.

