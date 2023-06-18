Leona Maguire plays last 6 holes in 6 under, comes from behind to win Meijer LPGA Classic

BELMONT, Mich. (AP) — Leona Maguire played her final six holes in 6 under and shot an 8-under 64 to win the Meijer LPGA Classic by two strokes, her second tour victory. Maguire made six birdies and an eagle in her bogey-free round at Blythefield to finish at 21-under 267. She caught playing partner Ariya Jutanugarn with an eagle on the par-5 14th hole to reach 18 under, then closed with three straight birdies to pull ahead of Jutanugarn and Xiyu Lin. Jutanugarn shot her second straight 66 and finished alone in second. Lin shot 68 and finished tied for third with third-round leader Amy Yang, who had a 69.

