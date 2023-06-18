Lights go out at Chase Field, leading to 15-minute delay between Diamondbacks, Guardians

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks say a downtown power surge in Phoenix led to a 15-minute delay after some of the lights went out at Chase Field during their game against the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday. The game was played in the afternoon, but temperatures in the 100s in downtown Phoenix meant the 25-year-old stadium’s retractable roof was closed. In the bottom of the first inning, some of the lights suddenly went out when D-backs outfielder Corbin Carroll was batting, and the umpires decided the field was too dim to play. The umpires met with stadium officials before briefly clearing the field.

