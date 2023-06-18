Machado and Musgrove power the Padres to series-clinching 5-4 win over MLB-leading Rays

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Manny Machado drove in two runs, Joe Musgrove worked six solid innings and Fernando Tatis Jr. and catcher Austin Nola teamed up to punch out a potential tying run at home plate as the San Diego Padres beat the MLB-leading Tampa Bay Rays 5-4 to take the three-game series. The Padres have won their last three series, beating the Rays, Cleveland Guardians and Colorado Rockies. Musgrove (5-2) lasted six innings, allowing two runs and six hits with one strikeout. Closer Josh Hader worked a scoreless ninth for his 18th save. Rays starter Yonny Chirinos (3-2) went 4-2/3 innings, giving up five runs, three earned, and six hits. Randy Arozarena had three hits in the loss.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.