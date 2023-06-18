Palou continues hot streak, extends his IndyCar points lead by winning at Road America

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Alex Palou built on his commanding lead in the IndyCar points standings by winning at Road America for his third title in his last four events. Palou won by 4.5610 seconds over Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden, the defending Road America champion. Arrow McLaren’s Pato O’Ward was third, Chip Ganassi Racing’s Scott Dixon fourth and Andretti Autosport’s Colton Herta fifth. This is the 250th overall team win for Chip Ganassi Racing. Palou’s title follows victories May 13 on the Indianapolis road course and June 4 at Detroit. The Chip Ganassi Racing driver owns a 74-point lead in the points standings over teammate Marcus Ericsson.

