Red Sox, Nationals, A’s among MLB teams commemorating Juneteenth

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox are among the teams in major league baseball commemorating Juneteenth. The Red Sox honored Ben Haith before the second game of their doubleheader against the New York Yankees on Synday. He’s the designer of the red and blue Juneteenth flag with an exploding white star. Haith threw out a ceremonial first pitch at Fenway Park and said he felt like he was “living a miracle.” The Red Sox were the last team in the majors to integrate. Ceremonies in Washington and Oakland also marked Juneteenth, which was the day that slavery ended in Texas. Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021.

