Rickie Fowler fades in final round after bounce-back US Open
By GREG BEACHAM
AP Sports Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rickie Fowler showed off just about everything during the 123rd U.S. Open that once made him one of the most compelling figures in golf. Unfortunately for Fowler, that also includes another painful fade from title contention after he took a share of the lead into the final round. Fowler stumbled to a 75 Sunday, finishing in a three-way tie for fifth at Los Angeles Country Club with the worst final round among the top 19 finishers. Fowler still set a U.S. Open record with 23 birdies over his four rounds.