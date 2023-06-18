Rickie Fowler fades in final round after bounce-back US Open

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rickie Fowler showed off just about everything during the 123rd U.S. Open that once made him one of the most compelling figures in golf. Unfortunately for Fowler, that also includes another painful fade from title contention after he took a share of the lead into the final round. Fowler stumbled to a 75 Sunday, finishing in a three-way tie for fifth at Los Angeles Country Club with the worst final round among the top 19 finishers. Fowler still set a U.S. Open record with 23 birdies over his four rounds.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.