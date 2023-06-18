San Antonio fans say ‘Spurs Are Back’ with the pending arrival of Wembanyama

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Fans of the San Antonio Spurs couldn’t wait for the NBA draft. Their expectations were high long before their team landed the No. 1 pick which is expected to be 7-foot-3 French phenom Victor Wembanyama. Season ticket packages have been selling ever since the draft lottery in mid-May when the Spurs secured the third No. 1 pick in team history. The last two were used to draft David Robinson and Tim Duncan. Five NBA titles followed in the years after those picks. The draft is Thursday.

