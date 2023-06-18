Slumping Pirates calling up 2021 top draft pick catcher Henry Davis from the minors
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates are calling up heralded prospect Henry Davis. the top pick in the 2021 draft, to help the team that has lost six straight games and tumbled from the top spot in the NL Central. Pirates manager Derek Shelton said after Sunday’s 5-2 loss to division-leading Milwaukee that Davis, who has played catcher and outfield, will join the team at PNC Park on Monday for the start of a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs. The 23-year-old Davis is hitting .284 with 11 home runs and 30 RBIs in 51 combined games Double-A and Triple-A this season.