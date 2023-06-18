Spirit come from 2 goals behind in 3-2 win over Current
By SUSIE RANTZ
Associated Press
Rookie Michelle Cooper scored 22 seconds into the match for the Kansas City Current, but the Washington Spirit came from behind to win 3-2 on the road in the National Women’s Soccer League. Tara McKeown scored the game-winner for the Spirit in the 88th minute. Savannah DeMelo scored her fifth goal of the season for Racing Louisville in a 2-0 win against Gotham. Thembi Kgatlana’s second goal in the home win was her first in a Louisville jersey. The Chicago Red Stars scored two late goals but the Portland Thorns held on for a 3-2 road win.