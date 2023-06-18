Tommy Fleetwood shoots 63 in final round of US Open
By GREG BEACHAM
AP Sports Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tommy Fleetwood has shot 63 in the final round of the U.S. Open for the second time in five years. Fleetwood missed a 7-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole Sunday that would have given him a 62 and a share of this tournament’s new single-round record. Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele both shot 62 on Thursday at Los Angeles Country Club. Fleetwood became the fourth player with multiple rounds of 63 in major championships, joining Greg Norman, Vijay Singh and Brooks Koepka. The 32-year-old Englishman finished at 5-under 275.