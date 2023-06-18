Tommy Fleetwood shoots 63 in final round of US Open

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tommy Fleetwood has shot 63 in the final round of the U.S. Open for the second time in five years. Fleetwood missed a 7-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole Sunday that would have given him a 62 and a share of this tournament’s new single-round record. Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele both shot 62 on Thursday at Los Angeles Country Club. Fleetwood became the fourth player with multiple rounds of 63 in major championships, joining Greg Norman, Vijay Singh and Brooks Koepka. The 32-year-old Englishman finished at 5-under 275.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.