Torkelson, Carpenter homer as Tigers beat Twins 6-4 to take 3 of 4 in the series
By MIKE COOK
Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Spencer Torkelson and Kerry Carpenter hit back-to-back homers during Detroit’s five-run fifth inning, and the Tigers beat the Minnesota Twins 6-4. Carpenter and Andy Ibáñez each had three hits for the Tigers, who won three of four in the series after beginning June by losing 11 of 12. Brendan White, the third of Detroit’s seven pitchers, tossed two scoreless earnings for his first career win. Carlos Correa had two hits for Minnesota, which had won four of five before faltering in the series against Detroit.