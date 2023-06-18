US beats Canada 2-0 to win CONCACAF Nations League on goals by Balogun, Richards

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Folarin Balogun and Chris Richards scored their first international goals, both off assists from Gio Reyna, and the United States beat Canada 2-0 for the Americans’ second straight CONCACAF Nations League title. Richards scored in the 12th minute from a corner kick and Balogun doubled the lead in the 34th, He debuted in Thursday’s 3-0 win over Mexico after choosing to play the U.S. over England. The Americans were again led by interim coach B.J. Callaghan, who took over May 30 and also will run the team in the CONCACAF Gold Cup starting next weekend.

