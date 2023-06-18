Verstappen ties Senna in F1 wins as Red Bull collects 100th victory

MONTREAL (AP) — Max Verstappen tied the late Ayrton Senna for career victories and Red Bull won its 100th Formula One race as the Dutchman extended his season-long dominance at the Canadian Grand Prix. Verstappen won for the sixth time this season and fourth in a row Red Bull remained a perfect 8 for 8 on the year. The victory for the two-time reigning world champion was the 41st of his career, which ties the 25-year-old with Senna for fifth overall. Lewis Hamilton holds the all-time record with 103 wins, but the seven-time champion said in Canada he expected Verstappen to surpass the mark.

