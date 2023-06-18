Wong, Verdugo get consecutive RBI doubles, push Red Sox past Yankees 6-2 in DH opener

BOSTON (AP) — Connor Wong and Alex Verdugo hit consecutive RBI doubles off the Green Monster with two outs in a three-run sixth inning and the Boston Red Sox beat the New York Yankees 6-2 on Sunday in the opener of a split doubleheader. Adam Duvall and Justin Turner each added an RBI single for the Red Sox, who won the series opener 15-5 on Friday and improved to 4-1 against their rival. Gleyber Torres hit a first-inning, two-run homer for the Yankees, who were without slugger and reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge for the 11th straight game because of a sprained right toe.

