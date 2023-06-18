Young scores 24 points, Plum adds 21 to help Aces beat Lynx 93-62

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jackie Young scored 24 points, Kelsey Plum made 8 of 11 from the field and scored 21 points, including four 3-pointers, and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Minnesota Lynx 93-62. Chelsea Gray scored 17 points and five assists for Las Vegas. A’ja Wilson had her streak of 34 consecutive games scoring in double figure snapped, finishing with eight points on 4-of-14 shooting but grabbed a season-high 14 rebounds and tied her season best with four blocks. Young made a driving layup with 1:55 left in the first quarter that made it 22-20 and gave the Aces the lead for good. Napheesa Collier led Minnesota with 18 points. The Lynx made 3 of 21 from the field in the third quarter and shot 24.3% in the second half.

