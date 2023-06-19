Alabama’s Brandon Miller tops AP’s list of talented 1-and-done forwards in the NBA draft

Alabama’s Brandon Miller tops The Associated Press’ list of top forwards in the upcoming NBA draft. Miller could go as high as No. 2 overall behind presumptive top pick Victor Wembanyama. Miller thrived as an outside shooter with athleticism during his lone season with the Crimson Tide. The list of top forwards includes more one-and-done players in Villanova’s Cam Whitmore and Houston’s Jarace Walker. Other one-and-dones that could go in the lottery include Central Florida’s Taylor Hendricks and Kansas’ Gradey Dick. Another intriguing prospect is 18-year-old Bilal Coulibaly, who was Wembanyama’s teammate in France.

