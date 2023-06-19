Cardinals rally past the Nationals 8-6 behind back-to-back homers from Donovan and Goldschmidt
By BEN NUCKOLS
AP Sports Writer
WASHINGTON (AP) — Brendan Donovan and Paul Goldschmidt hit back-to-back homers in the fifth inning, and the St. Louis Cardinals rallied from an early 5-0 deficit to beat the Washington Nationals 8-6 in a Juneteenth matinee. Donovan’s three-run shot to right-center off Josiah Gray tied the game 5-all, and Goldschmidt put the Cardinals ahead to stay when he lined a hanging curveball from Gray over the wall in left. The Cardinals won their third straight since falling a season-worst 16 games under .500. Jack Flaherty gave up five early runs but regained his form and worked into the seventh inning for the win. Washington has lost four straight.