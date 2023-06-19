Cardinals rally past the Nationals 8-6 behind back-to-back homers from Donovan and Goldschmidt

WASHINGTON (AP) — Brendan Donovan and Paul Goldschmidt hit back-to-back homers in the fifth inning, and the St. Louis Cardinals rallied from an early 5-0 deficit to beat the Washington Nationals 8-6 in a Juneteenth matinee. Donovan’s three-run shot to right-center off Josiah Gray tied the game 5-all, and Goldschmidt put the Cardinals ahead to stay when he lined a hanging curveball from Gray over the wall in left. The Cardinals won their third straight since falling a season-worst 16 games under .500. Jack Flaherty gave up five early runs but regained his form and worked into the seventh inning for the win. Washington has lost four straight.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.