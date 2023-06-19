Clark’s US Open win on Father’s Day is also a tribute to his late mom

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The US Open wrapped up on Father’s Day. Golf’s newest champion would be the first to tell people — he’s always been a mama’s boy. Wyndham Clark’s victory will be remembered for how a newcomer to the big time held off some of the biggest names in the game to stamp a poignant exclamation mark on a U.S. Open that had been to that point, kind of hard to love. Clark’s mother, Lise, died of breast cancer in 2013 — a family tragedy that sent him spiraling. The road back led him to leave college at Oklahoma State for a fresh start at Oregon. It involved more than one crisis in confidence. It hit a crescendo Sunday when Clark held off Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler for his first major title.

