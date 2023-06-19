Column: F1’s predictable races risk turning off new American fanbase
By JENNA FRYER
AP Auto Racing Writer
Americans flocked to Formula One at the height of the pandemic, when a Netflix docuseries showcased the series as the sexiest thing in sports. The new audience was rewarded by an epic 2021 title fight between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton. But Verstappen has won 21 of 31 races since and Red Bull has totally dominated the series. Verstappen’s 9.5-second win over Fernando Alonso in Canada on Sunday was the closest race so far this season — and that’s not going to hold the attention of a fickle American audience very long.