Diamondbacks send slumping Josh Rojas to minors and recall Alek Thomas

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Slumping Arizona Diamondbacks utilityman Josh Rojas is heading to the minors. The Diamondbacks optioned Rojas to Triple-A Reno after Sunday’s game with the Cleveland Guardians and recalled outfielder Alek Thomas from Reno on Monday. Rojas was batting .235 with no homers and 26 RBIs in 57 games while primarily playing third base. His OPS of .607 was down from .739 in 2022 and .752 in 2021. Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Emmanuel Rivera’s progress played a role in the decision. Rivera is batting .325 with one homer and 17 RBIs in 37 games while primarily playing third base.

