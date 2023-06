WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand has abandoned its football friendly against Qatar at halftime in Austria after accusing a Qatari player of making a racist comment to defender Michael Boxall. Football New Zealand says the team refused to play the second half when the referee declined to take action. New Zealand was leading 1-0 in Ritzing.

