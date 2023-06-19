Real Madrid signs Spain striker Joselu on loan from Espanyol

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid has signed Spain striker Joselu on a one-year loan from Espanyol to boost its attack after the departures of Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio, Eden Hazard and Mariano Díaz. Madrid says it will have an option to buy the 33-year-old player at the end of next season. Joselu helped Spain win the Nations League over the weekend. He scored a late winner in the team’s 2-1 win over Italy in the semifinals. Joseule was a member of Madrid’s youth squads before playing for Hoffenheim and Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany, Newcastle and Stoke in England, and Alaves in Spain.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.