Reds’ veteran Joey Votto returns to lineup after 10-month absence because of injuries

CINCINNATI (AP) — It took more than 10 months for Joey Votto to get back playing for the Cincinnati Reds after multiple surgeries. Now he’s joining a team that’s a surprise contender in the NL Central. The 39-year-old former MVP first baseman returned to the starting lineup on Monday, batting sixth in the opener of three-game series with the Colorado Rockies. Cincinnati has won eight straight, its longest winning streak since 2012, and sits one-half game behind the Brewers. Last fall, Votto had surgery to repair the left biceps and torn rotator cuff in his left shoulder. It’s his first appearance since Aug. 16, 2022.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.