Vegas-Florida Stanley Cup Final shows the value of street hockey in many US markets

The Stanley Cup Final between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was the scene of street hockey being played by kids outside in the desert and by the Everglades. The series showcased the benefits of ball and roller hockey in many U.S. markets where ice is hard to come by. The NHL earlier this year launched a street hockey program aimed at knocking down barriers to the sport that range from cost and time commitments to many families simply not thinking they belong. The aim is to create more interest in the sport even if just at a casual level.

