Venus Williams, aged 43 and ranked No 697, pulls off surprising win at Birmingham Classic

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Venus Williams is aged 43 and ranked No. 697 but she isn’t done quite yet. Williams has upset 48th-ranked Camile Giorgi 7-6, 4-6, 7-6 after more than three hours at the grass-court Birmingham Classic. It is her first victory over a player in the top 50 in nearly four years. Williams is a seven-time Grand Slam champion. She was out for six months because of a hamstring injury sustained in Auckland in the first week of the year. On her return last week, she lost to 17-year-old Celine Naef in the first round of the Libema Open in the Netherlands.

